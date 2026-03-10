Apple boosts iPhone production in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple Inc. increased iPhone production in India by about 53 percent in 2025, assembling roughly 55 million devices in the country, according to people familiar with the matter.

The figure marks a sharp rise from about 36 million iPhones produced in India a year earlier. Apple manufactures around 220 million to 230 million iPhones globally each year, with India’s share growing rapidly and now accounting for roughly a quarter of total production, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The expansion reflects Apple’s efforts to reduce reliance on China and avoid tariffs linked to the ongoing US-China trade tensions.

Production growth has been supported by incentives introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at turning India into a global manufacturing hub. These subsidies have helped offset structural challenges faced by manufacturers in India, including weaker supply chains and logistics compared with China.

In 2025, shipments from China — where Apple still produces most of its iPhones — were affected by US tariffs stemming from the trade dispute between the two economic powers. The situation prompted Apple and its suppliers to move more manufacturing for the American market to alternative locations, with India emerging as a key production base.

Apple’s suppliers in India include Foxconn, Tata Electronics and Pegatron, which assemble the latest iPhone 17 lineup as well as earlier models such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16.

Despite the expansion, electronics assembly still costs more in India than in China or Vietnam, prompting companies like Samsung Electronics to seek additional government support.

The growth in production highlights Apple’s strategy to build India into a second major manufacturing hub while also expanding its presence in the country’s consumer market, where sales have surpassed $9 billion. Apple is also preparing to launch Apple Pay in India and currently operates six retail stores in the country.

