Apple brings ex-Google leader to AI marketing team

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Apple has hired former Google executive Lilian Rincon to lead its artificial intelligence product marketing, as the company accelerates efforts to upgrade its voice assistant Siri with advanced AI capabilities.

Rincon, who previously spent nearly a decade at Google overseeing key products including Google Assistant and shopping services, will now serve as Apple’s Vice President of Product Marketing for AI. She will report directly to marketing chief Greg “Joz” Joswiak, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes as Apple prepares a major overhaul of Siri, its long-standing virtual assistant, aiming to make it more competitive in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

According to reports, the upgraded Siri is expected to integrate more advanced technology, including systems built with support from Alphabet’s Gemini AI model, marking one of Apple’s most significant artificial intelligence upgrades to date.

The hiring signals Apple’s increasing focus on strengthening its AI strategy, particularly in product positioning and user experience, as competition intensifies among major tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

Industry observers see the appointment as part of Apple’s broader push to modernize Siri, which has lagged behind newer AI-powered assistants in recent years.

By bringing in experienced leadership from Google’s AI ecosystem, Apple appears to be doubling down on its efforts to reshape how users interact with its devices through smarter, more context-aware AI features.

News.Az