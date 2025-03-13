Apple issues urgent iOS 18.3.2 update to address critical security flaw

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has rolled out iOS 18.3.2 with an urgent warning for iPhone users to update their devices immediately.

This update addresses a critical security vulnerability that is already being exploited in real-world attacks, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

Apple doesn’t provide much detail about what’s fixed in iOS 18.3.2, so iPhone users have time to update their devices before more attackers can get hold of the details. However, it’s clear the iPhone maker sees the single patch in iOS 18.3.2 as urgent, because it comes on its own and only a month after it released iOS 18.3.1.

Tracked as CVE-2025-24201, the flaw WebKit, the engine that underpins the Safari browser, could allow maliciously crafted web content to break out of Web Content sandbox.

The iOS 18.3.2 update is a supplementary fix for an attack that was blocked in iOS 17.2, Apple said on its support page. “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on versions of iOS before iOS 17.2,” the iPhone maker added.

On Feb. 10, Apple issued iOS 18.3.1, fixing a security issue that could allow devices to connect to your iPhone and steal data. The bug fixed in iOS 18.3.2 is in some ways more serious, because the vulnerability can be exploited by a remote attacker operating from anywhere in the world.

While this might sound scary, thankfully the vulnerability patched in iOS 18.3.2 has only been used in targeted attacks against specific people. This indicates a nation state-level adversary could have used the flaw for spying on individuals, so if you don’t fit the bracket of journalist, dissident or businesses operating in certain sectors, you don’t need to worry too much. Alongside iOS and iPadOS 18.3.2, Apple issued several other updates fixing the same issue. These include Safari 18.3.1 for its browser, macOS Sequoia 15.3.2 for Macs and visionOS 2.3.2 for the Apple Vision Pro headset. Notably, Apple has not released an update for iOS 17, which is interesting because Apple says the flaw fixed in iOS 18.3.2 affects iOS 17.2 and before. Since this is a supplementary upgrade, it could mean the iPhone maker already deems the issue as patched in the previous iOS version. However, if you can update to iOS 18, it makes sense to upgrade your iPhone now. Apple’s iOS 18.3.2 also fixes a bug that could prevent playback of some streaming content.

