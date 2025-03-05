Apple launches new iPad Air with M3 chip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple on Tuesday introduced new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with the M3 chip, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The new iPad Air supports Apple Intelligence, it doesn't feature Apple's newest M4 chip. Apple says the iPad Air with M3 is nearly 2x faster compared with the iPad Air with M1, and up to 3.5x faster than the iPad Air with A14 Bionic.

In addition, Apple says the Neural Engine in M3 is up to 60 percent faster for AI-based workloads when compared to M1.

The company also notes that it has updated the iPad with double the starting storage and the A16 chip. The new iPad with A16 is nearly 30 percent faster than its previous generation.

The device starts at 599 U.S. dollars for the 11-inch model and 799 dollars for the 13-inch model, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.

The new iPad Air can be preordered starting Tuesday, and will launch on March 12, the company said.

