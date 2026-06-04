Foxconn and Intel team up to build next-gen AI systems

Foxconn and Intel team up to build next-gen AI systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foxconn (2317.TW), opens new tab said on Thursday it will work with U.S. chipmaker Intel (INTC.O), opens new tab ​to jointly develop and deploy next-generation AI ‌infrastructure and intelligent computing platforms in a move to capture booming demand for AI computing systems.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's ​largest contract electronics manufacturer, said in a ​statement that the partnership would combine Intel's chip ⁠technology with Foxconn's manufacturing and system-building expertise, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The ​companies plan to work on equipment used in AI ​data centres, including server racks powered by Intel Xeon processors and AI accelerator chips. They will also focus on high-speed ​interconnect technologies, cooling designs and energy efficiency ​solutions in AI systems.

Foxconn and Intel also aim to develop AI ‌systems ⁠for use outside traditional data centres, including in factories, smart cities and robots.

"Our collaboration with Intel will combine the strengths of both companies across ​computing platforms, system ​integration, and ⁠global supply chain capabilities," Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu said in ​the statement.

The companies also said they would ​explore ⁠work on custom chips and system integration solutions.

Foxconn and Intel did not give details on the financial ⁠value ​of the collaboration, name any ​customers or offer a launch timeline.

News.Az