Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max: New leak shows thicker body for possible battery boost

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new leak offers a glimpse at the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, set to launch this fall, and it suggests a major design upgrade.

According to the leak, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a slightly thicker body compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, potentially allowing for a larger battery, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

The leak comes from a source with a solid reputation, Ice Universe. In a post on X, they claim that the next Pro Max will be 8.725mm thick, instead of the 8.25mm thickness of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That’s just under 0.5mm bigger. I know, tiny, right? Except that could be slim enough to be unnoticeable in the hand, but thick enough to handle a bigger cell inside. Which could be a major upgrade.

The leak says that in other ways the measurements of the iPhone 17 Pro Max are identical to the current Pro Max—which is unsurprising, given that the current look only debuted a few months ago, and Apple rarely changes a design significantly on an annual basis.

That said, it’s possible the camera panel could change, if other reports are to be believed, and that the rear of the phone could be part-aluminum instead of almost all glass all over as it is now. Which could constitute a bigger design change.

In a separate post on Weibo, Ice Universe says, “The iPhone 17 Pro Max looks so strong, and the increase in the thickness of the body means that the battery must have increased.”

This is conjecture at this stage as there are other reasons Apple could adjust one dimension of an existing iPhone, but it’s definitely hopeful.

Mind you, the battery life on the iPhone 16 Pro Max is outstanding, and my daily usage almost never sees me end the day with less than 30% more left in the tank.

News.Az