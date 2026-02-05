Apple Studio Display update expected sooner than expected

Shipping times for Apple’s Studio Display have recently slipped to late February and early March for some configurations, a sign that a new version could be on the horizon, News.Az reports, citing 9to5mac.com.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman noted that Apple’s entry-level Studio Display is currently in short supply both online and in physical stores, with new shipments not expected until late February or early March.

Gurman also reiterated his earlier reporting that a refreshed Studio Display is “slated for a launch in the first half of 2026.”

The supply constraints add to growing signs that an update may be imminent. Last month, an unreleased Apple external display was spotted in regulatory filings, further fueling speculation about a forthcoming refresh.

In December, a rumor suggested that the new Studio Display could introduce three major upgrades: an A19 chip, ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support.

Alongside the updated Studio Display, Apple is also expected to unveil new versions of the MacBook Pro powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. According to Gurman, this MacBook Pro update is also imminent, as highlighted in recent reporting.