Honor introduces new privacy feature in MagicOS update

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Honor has announced a new privacy-focused feature called Virtual Permissions for its MagicOS operating system, aimed at giving users greater control over sensitive personal data accessed by mobile applications.

The feature allows users to prevent apps from obtaining real information from call logs, messages, contacts, and calendar entries. When Virtual Permissions is enabled, the system provides blank data instead of actual user information, helping to reduce privacy risks while allowing apps to continue functioning, News.Az reports, citing GSMArena.

According to the company, the new option is available through the Privacy & Security section of MagicOS settings and can be enabled individually for selected applications. Honor says the feature is designed to address concerns about apps requesting extensive permissions that may expose personal data.

Virtual Permissions is being introduced through the latest MagicOS 10 software update and forms part of Honor’s broader effort to strengthen privacy and security protections for smartphone users. The update also includes additional AI-powered privacy tools, such as screen protection features that help prevent sensitive information from being viewed by others.

News.Az