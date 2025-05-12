Apple weighs iPhone price hike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple is reportedly considering raising prices on its upcoming iPhone lineup set to debut this fall, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company rose 7% in premarket trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company is determined to avoid any scenario in which it appears to attribute price increases to U.S. tariffs on goods from China, where most Apple devices are assembled, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

