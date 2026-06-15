Indian TV actress Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide aged 22

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Indian television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular shows including Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, has died by suicide, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

She was found dead at her residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

"A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered," a police official told PTI.

Police said the actor's father has not alleged foul play or blamed anyone in connection with her death.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while an accidental death report has been registered. Investigators are probing the case to establish what led to the incident.

Ugale was best known for playing Diya Tandon in Zee TV's long-running drama Kumkum Bhagya. She also portrayed Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya and later took on the lead role of Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Beyond television, she appeared in several film and streaming projects. She played the younger version of Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava and was also part of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

News.Az