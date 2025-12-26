Apple’s iPhone fold likely to launch in September 2026

Apple has explored the concept for years, and recent supply-chain reports suggest the long-rumored iPhone Fold is entering the production stage, News.Az report, citing foreign media.
Most analysts point to September 2026 as the likely unveiling period.
According to a report from the Chinese website Weibo, translated from “Fixed Focus Digital,” mass production of the iPhone 18 series is expected to begin after New Year’s Day, with production potentially starting before the Spring Festival in February. This suggests a potential launch around March.
This timing aligns with Apple’s reported shift toward a split iPhone launch cycle, where premium devices debut in the autumn while standard models are released later in the year. The iPhone Fold could therefore follow this staggered schedule, with the September 2026 window marking its most probable introduction.
Under this strategy, we'd see the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max launch in September 2026, with the iPhone Fold debuting alongside them as a halo product, whilst standard iPhone 18 models follow months later.
Launching the Fold with Pro models makes considerable sense. Foldables are expensive, experimental, and aimed squarely at early adopters, the same audience Apple targets with its Pro lineup.
Another report by MacRumours indicates a retail release a year later. "The claim suggests small-scale manufacturing runs will start once factories return to normal operations following the Lunar New Year shutdown, which typically ends in late February," MacRumors noted.
Supply-chain sources suggest Apple has been quietly testing foldable displays and hinge mechanisms at scale. Trial production timelines being discussed resemble Apple's usual 12 to 18 month runway, which places a retail launch squarely in late 2026.
Unlike rumours tied to spring launches, foldables demand extensive durability testing. A September reveal gives the company maximum time to refine hinge longevity, crease visibility, and battery optimisation.