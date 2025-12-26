Apple’s iPhone fold likely to launch in September 2026

Apple has explored the concept for years, and recent supply-chain reports suggest the long-rumored iPhone Fold is entering the production stage, News.Az report, citing foreign media.

Most analysts point to September 2026 as the likely unveiling period.

According to a report from the Chinese website Weibo, translated from “Fixed Focus Digital,” mass production of the iPhone 18 series is expected to begin after New Year’s Day, with production potentially starting before the Spring Festival in February. This suggests a potential launch around March.

This timing aligns with Apple’s reported shift toward a split iPhone launch cycle, where premium devices debut in the autumn while standard models are released later in the year. The iPhone Fold could therefore follow this staggered schedule, with the September 2026 window marking its most probable introduction.