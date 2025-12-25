Apple retires 25 products, ends iconic iPhone SE era

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2025, Apple quietly retired 25 products, signaling a clear break from familiar designs and accelerating its shift toward a modern, unified ecosystem.

The most symbolic discontinuation was the third-generation iPhone SE in February, following the launch of the iPhone 16e. For the first time since 2016, Apple no longer sells an iPhone with a Home button, Touch ID, an LCD display, sub-6-inch screen, or a Lightning port. This move cements the company’s focus on Face ID, OLED displays, USB-C, and larger devices, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Apple also phased out iPhone Plus models, including the iPhone 14 Plus and 15 Plus, as the company pivots toward the ultra-thin iPhone Air concept. In total, seven iPhone models were discontinued in 2025, including the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 15, 15 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and the iPhone SE.

The iPad lineup saw smaller changes, with the iPad Pro (M4 chip), iPad Air (M2 chip), and the 10th-generation iPad retired following new releases. Apple Watch updates led to the retirement of Series 10, Ultra 2, and Watch SE 2, replaced by Series 11, Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3.

Mac users also experienced updates, with Apple discontinuing the Mac Studio (M2 Max/Ultra), the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M4), and several MacBook Air models powered by M3 and M2 chips.

Accessories were streamlined too. AirPods Pro 2 were replaced by AirPods Pro 3, the original Vision Pro (M2) gave way to a new version, and several chargers and cables were updated. Notably, the Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable was retired, reflecting Apple’s full transition to USB-C.

Overall, Apple’s 2025 product retirements reflect a deliberate move toward a cleaner, future-focused ecosystem, leaving legacy designs behind and streamlining its device lineup for the modern era.

