Arab countries call for putting an end to external interference in their affairs

Arab countries have stated the need to put an end to external meddling in their internal affairs, according to a declaration that was adopted on Friday following the Arab League summit held in the Saudi city of Jeddah, News.az reports.

Arab countries "reaffirm [the need] to stop foreign interference in their internal affairs," the declaration said, Al Jazeera reported.

The report said the declaration also noted the need for "respect toward values and cultures" of other peoples. It also called for the need to respect independence and territorial integrity of countries.

News.Az