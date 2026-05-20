Bolivia expels Colombian ambassador over sovereignty

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Bolivia’s government has requested that Colombia’s ambassador leave the country, citing concerns over sovereignty and interference in domestic matters, the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday amid rising diplomatic tensions linked to ongoing anti-government protests.

The move follows comments by Colombian President Gustavo Petro on May 17 describing the latest unrest as a "popular insurrection," in remarks on X, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

International concern has been mounting over widening unrest in Bolivia, with banks closing branches in La Paz and roadblocks disrupting supplies, as unions, miners and rural groups demand economic relief and some call for President Rodrigo Paz's resignation.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Tuesday said he spoke with President Paz and warned that those defeated in last year's election were trying to remove him from power.

The European Union and several European embassies, meanwhile, have called for dialogue and peaceful demonstrations. Bolivia's foreign ministry said the decision was in line with international law and does not represent a break in diplomatic ties with Colombia.

News.Az