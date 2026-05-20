Slovakia eyes Azerbaijan for gas as EU drops Russian imports

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Slovakia intends to sign a long-term natural gas supply agreement with Azerbaijan, lasting at least ten years, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba told Azerbaijan's Report news agency.

"Slovakia wants to diversify its energy supplies, and Azerbaijan is a very reliable partner for us," Taraba stated, highlighting Azerbaijan’s assistance during the recent energy crisis triggered by transit issues through Ukraine, News.Az reports, citng UAWire.

While talks are ongoing, the exact route for Azerbaijani gas to Central Europe remains under discussion. Both sides are determining which pipelines can be used and in what volumes, Taraba noted.

Martin Húska, CEO of Slovakia’s leading energy operator Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), previously announced that the country is searching for new natural gas suppliers following the EU's decision to phase out Russian gas imports in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Negotiations are underway with Azerbaijani energy company SOCAR for long-term supply arrangements. This year, Azerbaijan began delivering gas to Slovakia under a pilot contract.

The European Union has committed to ending all imports of Russian natural gas by November 1, 2027. A ban on Russian gas deliveries was approved in January 2026, requiring an end to LNG imports by the end of 2026 and pipeline deliveries by September 30, 2027. However, the deadline may be extended to November 1, 2027 if EU countries face difficulties in building gas storage reserves. The new rules will also prohibit signing new gas contracts with Russia, coming into effect six weeks after the new law is adopted.

Following the EU’s decision, Slovakia and Hungary - the last two EU countries still purchasing Russian gas directly - announced plans to challenge the ban in court. In September 2025, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reported that the country was still buying around 3.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually.

News.Az