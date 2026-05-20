Iran plans 15-meter monument to Ali Khamenei in Tehran

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A 15-meter-tall monument to Ayatollah Khamenei will be erected in Tehran. A monument to the late Iranian leader Ali Khamenei is planned to be erected in Tehran's Ingilab Square in the near future. The host of the "Good Morning" program on Iranian state television announced this and presented a model of the future 15-meter-tall monument, News.Az reports, citing The Caspian Post.

News.Az