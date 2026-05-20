Bosch India posts profit jump on surging auto parts demand

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Bosch Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of the German engineering and automotive supply giant Robert Bosch, reported a nearly 3% increase in its fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday. The financial growth was propelled by booming domestic demand for automotive components and consumer electronics.

The company, which stands as India’s largest auto parts manufacturer by market capitalization, raked in a net profit of 5.69 billion rupees ($58.77 million) for the quarter ending in March. This is a notable step up from the 5.54 billion rupees reported during the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Driven by this strong consumer momentum, Bosch's total revenue from operations surged by 13% to reach 55.66 billion rupees.

The undisputed engine behind Bosch's strong financial quarter was its core automotive division, which accounts for the vast majority of the company's total earnings. The segment grew by an impressive 17%, generating 48.75 billion rupees.

The spike in parts manufacturing directly mirrors a larger boom across the Indian automotive sector. According to local dealership data, retail sales for passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial trucks climbed sharply through March, closing out the financial year on an exceptionally strong note. This buying frenzy was heavily supported by recent government tax cuts that successfully made buying new vehicles more affordable for the public.

Despite the positive revenue numbers, the quarter brought its share of rising costs. Bosch reported a 12% jump in total operating expenses, largely driven by a massive 29% increase in the raw cost of materials.

However, strategic volume growth allowed the company to comfortably absorb those overhead expenses.

"Strong growth in automotive volumes, led by passenger cars and tractors, helped drive fiscal 2025-26 performance, despite ongoing supply chain challenges," explained Managing Director Guruprasad Mudlapur.

Looking ahead, Mudlapur noted that the manufacturing giant is aggressively funneling capital into e-mobility, electric vehicle infrastructure, and localized technology development to secure its long-term market dominance in South Asia.

News.Az