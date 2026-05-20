Jewish diaspora movement launches rejecting Israel-centred ethno-nationalism

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A new coalition of Jewish organisations has launched a movement under the name Jewish Diaspora Movement, aiming to promote a vision of Jewish life outside the framework of Israeli state power and explicitly rejecting ethno-nationalism.

The initiative, launched on 18 May, brings together dozens of synagogues, cultural groups, and activist organisations, mainly in North America. Among its members are Jewish Voice for Peace, Rabbis for Ceasefire, IfNotNow, Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, and the American Council for Judaism, with a reported total of 46 founding organisations, News.Az reports, citing MEM.

According to its statement, the group describes itself as a participatory network focused on an ethical future for Jewish life rooted in diasporic traditions, solidarity, and universal freedom. It rejects the idea that Jewish identity must be centred on Israel and opposes what it calls ethnonationalism, instead emphasising the “sanctity of all life” and solidarity with oppressed peoples, including Palestinians.

The movement also criticises the idea of a “militarised ethnostate” and says Jewish identity should be built around communities where Jews live rather than allegiance to a state. While not formally anti-Zionist, many member organisations have previously opposed Israeli policies, particularly regarding Gaza.

Observers say the launch reflects growing divisions within Jewish communities, especially in the United States, where support for Israel has traditionally been central to mainstream Jewish institutions. Organisers, including Rabbi Alissa Wise and Rabbi Andrue Kahn, say the movement could expand significantly in the coming years, potentially including hundreds of organisations worldwide.

News.Az