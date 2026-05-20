Israel declares Gaza aid flotilla over as 430 activists transferred
Israel’s Foreign Ministry has announced that a humanitarian flotilla attempting to reach Gaza has “come to an end,” with 430 activists on board its vessels being transferred to Israeli territory.
In a statement posted on X, the ministry described the mission as a “PR flotilla” and said all participants were being taken to Israel to meet consular representatives. It said the operation was a publicity effort and “nothing more than a PR stunt” linked to Hamas, adding that Israel would continue enforcing what it called a lawful naval blockade on Gaza in line with international law, News.Az reports, citing MEM.
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Organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said their goal was to establish a humanitarian corridor and break the blockade on Gaza. They accused Israeli forces of intercepting the vessels in international waters and detaining volunteers involved in what they described as a humanitarian mission.
By Leyla Şirinova