Are Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Losing Their Lure As Next-Gen Altcoins Like Remittix Cause SHIB-Like FOMO?

Meme liquidity is still alive, but the market’s taste is shifting. Dogecoin (DOGE) remains the bellwether for meme beta, Shiba Inu (SHIB) leans on its Layer-2 efforts, and a utility-first name—Remittix (RTX)—keeps creeping into “top crypto to buy now” lists. This isn’t a death knell for the dogs; it’s a reminder that capital prefers traction.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Liquidity Is Deep, But Trend Needs a Fresh Trigger

On live boards, DOGE trades near $0.218–$0.219 with 24-hour volume around $1.9B, keeping spreads tight for larger tickets. A clean claim above the most recent supply band is still the market’s go/no-go; without it, DOGE stays a high-beta range vehicle rather than a leader. That’s why many technicians on X keep mapping “higher-lows → breakout confirmation” staircases before calling a new leg.

Source: Cryptocharts on X

One widely shared take this week from CryptoCharts highlights the same pattern, let price prove itself above resistance before chasing momentum. In other words, sentiment alone won’t do it, structure and volume need to align.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): L2 Keeps It Relevant, If Key Shelves Hold

SHIB sits near $0.000013 today with ~$225–$260M in daily volume depending on venue—enough flow to keep entries nimble.

Source: Tradingview

Bulls want acceptance above recent tops while Shibarium activity remains steady; that combination opens a path toward the next resistance pocket. Traders are still treating SHIB as “community + infrastructure”, the community supplies the torque, L2 progress supplies the staying power.

If the shelf around $0.000012–$0.000014 keeps acting as support and participation doesn’t fade, SHIB can grind level-to-level rather than rely on a single hype spike. That’s the constructive version of SHIB—less lottery ticket, more structured trend.

Remittix (RTX): The Under-$1 Utility Rail Whales Are Quietly Adding

While DOGE and SHIB hinge on breakouts, Remittix competes on usage: a cross-chain DeFi project designed for simple, low gas fee crypto transfers that follow liquidity across ecosystems. The team has also given the market a hard date to circle for the Remittix Wallet beta launch; September 15, 2025—which is why RTX shows up on top crypto under $1, best DeFi projects 2025, and “buy RTX token” screens.

Why Remittix is gaining traction

Wallet beta on Sept 15, 2025 — tangible product catalyst.

Cross-chain routing built for everyday payments and reliability.

Low fees that scale when on-chain activity rises.

Fits DCA-friendly top crypto under $1 portfolios.

Utility narrative — true crypto with real utility, not just virality.

RTX targets habit, not hype. As meme cycles pull users back on-chain, cheaper rails and cleaner UX can compound in the background. That’s why portfolio “barbells” pair meme momentum (DOGE/SHIB) with a utility lane like RTX—so exposure captures both attention spikes and sticky adoption.

How to Position Without Picking Sides

Keep DOGE on watch for a decisive reclaim above local resistance; without it, assume range. For SHIB, watch the $0.000012–$0.000014 shelf and whether L2 participation sustains. Add Remittix (RTX) for balance: cross-chain, low fees, under-$1 accessibility, and a dated beta—an allocation that fits next big altcoin 2025 and top crypto to buy now checklists without leaning on a single narrative.

