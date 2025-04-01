News.az
Tag:
Altcoins
Global cryptocurrency market updates
: Biggest 24-hour moves every holder should know
24 Sep 2025-10:30
Profits tsunami ahead: Analysts eye BullZilla as the top new crypto coin to invest in with 7180% ROI while Sui and Stellar fuel growth
20 Sep 2025-04:15
Ripple, Litecoin, Avalanche or Layer Brett: Which of these is tipped to 50x before January
19 Sep 2025-20:20
Ethereum price predictions from crypto analysts: ETH eyes new highs this week & $10,000 in 2026
16 Sep 2025-20:45
Dogecoin latest news; Why holders are turning to trending altcoins like Remittix in September
13 Sep 2025-20:15
Shiba Inu price prediction: 'bleak times' ahead for SHIB as smart money moves into the top trending altcoins
03 Sep 2025-20:20
3 altcoins set to outpace Solana as It marches toward $500
26 Aug 2025-13:30
ChatGPT picks $225 as the 2025 top for Solana (SOL) price and identifies two possible 50x altcoins
08 Aug 2025-11:30
Are Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Losing Their Lure As Next-Gen Altcoins Like Remittix Cause SHIB-Like FOMO?
03 Aug 2025-17:00
