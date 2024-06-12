Argentina considers supplying Ukraine with strike fighters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentina is negotiating with France on a possible transfer of five French-made inoperable Super Etendard strike jets to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Infobae news portal.

According to the news portal, Argentina’s Foreign Minister Diana Mondino discussed the issue with her French counterpart Stephane Sejourne and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The transfer plan got an approval by President of Argentina Javier Milei.Argentina acquired airplanes in 2018 but is unable to use them so far. The Super Etendard strike aircraft are inoperable due to the arms embargo imposed by the United Kingdom. The Milei’s administration wants to exchange these airplanes for other materiel, anticipating that France would repair them and transfer to Ukraine, the Infobae said.

News.Az