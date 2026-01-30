Argentina declares emergency as wildfires scorch Patagonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentina has declared a state of emergency across parts of Patagonia as massive wildfires continue to burn through forests during the Southern Hemisphere summer.

The worst fires are concentrated in Chubut province, where at least 45,000 hectares of forest have been destroyed since mid-January — an area roughly 60% the size of Singapore. Hundreds of firefighters are working to contain the blazes and prevent them from spreading to nearby communities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Government spokesperson Manuel Adorni said the emergency will take effect on January 30 in the Patagonian provinces of Chubut, Río Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa. The move is intended to speed up coordination between provincial and national firefighting teams and improve access to resources.

Among the hardest-hit areas is Los Alerces National Park, known for its ancient forests and glacial lakes.

Officials said recent cooler temperatures and light rainfall have brought limited relief. Ignacio Cabello, deputy director of Argentina’s federal emergencies agency, said the change in weather has slightly eased conditions for firefighters, though the situation remains critical.

Authorities continue to monitor the fires as efforts to contain them intensify.

