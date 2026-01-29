Temu in legal clash with Argentine e-commerce giant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese e-commerce platform Temu has brought its dispute with Mercado Libre to federal court after Argentina's leading online marketplace accused it of engaging in unfair competition.

Mercado Libre filed a complaint in August 2025 with Argentina's Secretariat of Industry and Commerce, alleging Temu violated Commercial Fairness Decree No. 274/2019, which governs truthful advertising and fair competition in the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After reviewing the filing, the National Directorate of Policies for the Development of the Domestic Market opened an investigation and ordered Temu to suspend digital advertising and promotions deemed misleading.

In response, Temu turned to federal court Wednesday to try to halt the administrative measure and maintain its operations in Argentina, Argentine daily La Nacion reported.

According to the complaint, the company founded by Argentine entrepreneur Marcos Galperin challenged Temu's commercial strategy, which Mercado Libre said relies on extreme discounts and promotions that are not met under the conditions advertised, local outlet Ambito reported.

Among the main allegations are discounts ranging from 80% to 100% that apply only if users meet additional requirements, such as minimum purchase amounts, buying other products or completing purchases within the app.

Mercado Libre also accused Temu of what it described as "misleading gamification," using games and interactive features that promise prizes or free products, but in practice impose increasingly complex and unclear conditions.

News.Az