Ariana Grande grabbed by man at Singapore premiere, fans demand action - VIDEO

Ariana Grande was grabbed by a man who jumped the barricade during the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore on Thursday, prompting calls from fans for his arrest or deportation.

Viral footage shows Australian man Johnson Wen pushing past photographers and lunging at Grande as she walked the yellow carpet with the cast, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Co-star Cynthia Erivo quickly intervened, pulling Grande away while security escorted Wen out of the venue.

Ariana Grande was legit assaulted and the person who did it thinks he’s cool for doing it.

This is assault. Touching, and grabbing people without their consent is assault. The entitlement of “fans”is grotesque.



I'm glad Cynthia Erivo and the security was there ! pic.twitter.com/d3Fq4ZHdvE — The Lie Lamaa 🏹 (@TheeLieLamaa) November 13, 2025

Wen later posted on Instagram that he was “free after being arrested,” though court documents indicate he was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning. It is currently unclear whether any charges have been filed.

This is not the first time Mr Wen, who describes himself as a "Troll Most Hated", has invaded a concert or event. His Instagram feed includes clips of him disrupting other celebrity events, including jumping on stage at Katy Perry's Sydney concert in June this year and in a similar way during The Chainsmokers performance in the city last December.

"There needs to be action [taken] against him as this is clearly a criminal offence," wrote an Instagram user, in a comment a video Mr Wen posted of his act.

"Oh wow so you do this a lot... how aren't you in jail?" one Instagram user wrote.

Several fans accused Mr Wen for "re-traumatising" Grande, who had spoken of experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder after a suicide bomb attack at the end of her May 2017 concert in Manchester, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds.

"Ariana has been through so many scary things... and at her Manchester concert and you thought it would be fun to jump the barricade?" said another comment on Instagram.

Some fans also criticised security officers at the Thursday event for not being vigilant enough; while others called for social media platforms to ban Mr Wen's videos.

In clips circulating online, Grande appeared shocked when she was grabbed by the intruder. Her co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Erivo can be seen comforting her while Mr Wen was escorted away by security.

Grande has not commented on the incident, and the rest of the event proceeded as normal.

Hundreds of fans had gathered in a sea of green and pink at the Wicked: For Good Asia-Pacific premiere in a Singapore mall, including some who had stood in line for as long as eight hours before it began.

The movie, to be released on 21 November, is the second of a two-part adaptation of the popular Broadway and West End musical Wicked, which centres on the unlikely friendship between two very different witches.

The musical itself is a spin-off of the 1900 children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Grande, who plays the good witch Glinda, was decked out in a champagne pink sequin dress at the premiere while Erivo, who plays the wicked witch, wore a black tube grown embroidered with roses.

They were joined by co-star Jeff Goldblum.

The first movie, Wicked, was the highest-grossing movie of 2024 in the UK, and scored 10 Oscar nominations, winning two for best costume and production design.

