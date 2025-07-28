Arkansas couple killed while hiking at Devil’s Den State Park, Manhunt underway for suspect

+ ↺ − 16 px

An urgent manhunt is underway in northwest Arkansas after a husband and wife were fatally attacked while hiking with their two daughters at Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) were notified of a double homicide at Devil's Den State Park, located near the northwestern corner of the state, at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Clinton Brink, 43, and Cristen Brink, 41, were found dead on a walking trail, according to a press release. Their young daughters, ages 9 and 7, were uninjured and are now safe with family members, police said. The Brinks were new to the area, the press release notes, having recently moved to Prairie Grove, Ark., from another state.

The ASP issued a description of the suspect: a White male with a medium build, wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ballcap, sunglasses and fingerless gloves. He was also carrying a black backpack, police said.



The suspect was also seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan – possibly a Mazda with tape covering the license plate. The vehicle may have been traveling on State Route 170 or 220, police said. Police described the park as "a remote and rural area, where the terrain is rugged, vegetation is thick and there is no cellphone service."

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Devil’s Den State Park," Shea Lewis, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Devil's Den State Park," Shea Lewis, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the victims' loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. The safety of our visitors and staff is our highest priority, and we are working closely with Arkansas State Police and various law enforcement officials as the investigation continues." Lewis also noted increased law enforcement presence across the Natural State's state parks.

Investigators are also asking those who visited the park on Saturday to check any photos and videos taken for images of the suspect. The ASP did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

News.Az