EU approves massive $1.5 billion green hydrogen boost

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In a major bid to slash carbon emissions and completely sever ties with Russian fossil fuels, Europe's regulatory watchdog has greenlit a massive financial injection for clean energy.

The European Commission on Wednesday officially approved €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) in German state aid dedicated entirely to boosting the production of renewable green hydrogen. The ambitious funding program will leverage the European Hydrogen Bank's "Auctions-as-a-Service" model to distribute the capital through competitive auctions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Germany plans to use the billions to fund the construction of up to 1,000 megawatts of electrolyser capacity. Once fully operational, the expanded infrastructure aims to churn out up to 10 million metric tons of green hydrogen, effectively keeping up to 55 million tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

However, the EU's regulatory green light arrives at an undeniably turbulent moment for the clean energy sector. Despite heavy political backing, the actual market for green hydrogen has hit a rough patch.

Major industry players, including prominent German electrolyser manufacturer Thyssenkrupp Nucera, have recently sounded the alarm that commercial customers are dragging their feet and continually delaying final investment decisions.

While market hesitation remains a hurdle, Germany's newly approved billions are intended to provide the exact financial safety net needed to jumpstart stalled projects and solidify Europe's green energy independence.

News.Az