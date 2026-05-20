Why Lowe's shares dropped despite beating sales expectations

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Americas's passion for DIY home renovation is cooling down as inflation and a sluggish housing market force households to rethink their budgets.

Home improvement giant Lowe's officially joined its larger rival, Home Depot, in flagging a challenging U.S. housing landscape on Wednesday. The retailer revealed that cautious consumers are increasingly pushing back big-ticket remodeling projects and choosing to sit on their wallets instead, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Following the announcement, Lowe's shares dipped roughly 2% in premarket trading as investors reacted to the retail slowdown.

Despite the consumer pullback, it wasn’t all bad news for the home improvement giant. Lowe's managed to beat Wall Street estimates for its first-quarter sales, pulling in a solid $23.08 billion compared to the $22.97 billion analysts had expected.

The saving grace for the company? Professional contractors. While everyday homeowners are skipping out on major weekend projects, steady demand from "Pro" customers—such as plumbers, electricians, and commercial contractors—helped keep the company's baseline strong.

Looking ahead, Lowe's is holding its ground. The retailer confidently backed its full-year forecasts for fiscal 2026, telling investors it expects annual comparable sales to land anywhere from flat to up 2%, with adjusted profits projected to sit in the range of $12.25 to $12.75 per share.

As the spring buying season heats up, the retail giant's numbers suggest that while the era of the explosive, pandemic-style DIY boom has officially cooled, steady commercial trade is keeping the housing ecosystem afloat.

News.Az