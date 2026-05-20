Why advocacy groups want a federal probe into Roblox

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Popular gaming giant Roblox is facing renewed pressure in Washington as children's advocacy groups push for a federal investigation into how the platform treats its youngest users.

On Wednesday, watchdog organizations Fairplay and the National Center on Sexual Exploitation formally requested that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) launch a probe into Roblox. In a letter shared with Reuters, the groups allege that the platform's core design features and aggressive marketing techniques are inherently "unfair and deceptive," News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The heart of the complaint accuses Roblox of misleading the public about just how safe its virtual worlds really are. Furthermore, the watchdogs claim the platform deploys unfair psychological pressure on children, pushing them to spend real money to unlock special in-game privileges and social status.

This latest regulatory headache adds to a mounting wave of global scrutiny for the gaming company. Roblox is currently battling more than 140 lawsuits in U.S. federal courts, which accuse the company of knowingly building a platform that allows digital predators to target and exploit minors.

Roblox is fighting back against the latest allegations. A spokesperson for the company stated they "strongly dispute" the claims outlined in the letter to the FTC. The company pointed to its safety guardrails, noting that U.S. users must pass an age-verification check to use chat features, and that minors are restricted to chatting only with other users of a similar age.

While the FTC has declined to comment on the request, the filing intensifies the spotlight on how major tech companies protect—and monetize—children online.

News.Az