Singapore strengthens AI ambitions with Google partnership

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Global technology company Google and Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information announced on Wednesday a new National AI Partnership aimed at expanding the deployment of frontier artificial intelligence across public services, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to a joint statement, the collaboration was formalized through a memorandum of understanding and is designed to support Singapore’s National AI Strategy by scaling the use of AI for economic growth and public benefit.

The agreement builds on an earlier AI partnership established between the Singapore government and Google in 2022.

A major component of the partnership will focus on accelerating AI research and development, particularly in the fields of healthcare and life sciences, with support from Google DeepMind’s Singapore operations.

Google DeepMind is currently exploring potential collaboration with Singapore’s public healthcare clusters to develop AI “co-clinicians” that could assist doctors in delivering more accurate and personalized medical care.

The company is also working with Singapore’s National Research Foundation to train local researchers in the use of agentic AI tools for scientific discovery and research.

Separately, Google DeepMind and SG Enable are developing an AI-powered running assistant designed for visually impaired athletes.

The partnership will additionally expand AI adoption in the education sector through cooperation with Singapore’s Ministry of Education, including educator training and workforce upskilling initiatives.

It will also support enterprise innovation and Singapore’s startup ecosystem, with Google Cloud expanding its engineering capabilities to help local companies accelerate AI adoption.

“Bringing frontier AI into our public services and enterprises is central to Singapore’s AI ambitions,” said Chng Kai Fong, permanent secretary for Digital Development and Information.

News.Az