Games leaving PlayStation Plus next month revealed

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The initial lineup of games set to leave PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in June 2026 has been revealed through the PS Store, as Sony begins rolling out the May catalog updates in regions where it is already Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing the portal PlayStationLifeStyle.

Among the titles scheduled for removal is Red Dead Redemption, which is being withdrawn by Take-Two Interactive while its sequel joins the subscription service catalog.

The remaining games on the list match earlier predictions.

According to listings spotted on the Japanese and Asian PlayStation Stores, the following titles are currently expected to leave the service:

- Red Dead Redemption

- We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie

- LEGO The Incredibles

- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Other regional PS Stores are expected to display the same list once their updates go live at around noon local time on Tuesday. However, there could still be small regional differences, which may become clear as additional store updates appear.

Sony’s departure lists are not always final. The company has previously added more titles to the “Last Chance to Play” section at a later date and has occasionally removed games without prior notice. Any additional changes are expected to be reflected as they are announced.

The titles currently listed are expected to leave PS Plus Extra and Premium on Tuesday, June 16, when Sony adds the next monthly batch of games to the subscription catalog.

News.Az