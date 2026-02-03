Armed boats harass ship in Strait of Hormuz amid rising Iran tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz has reported being harassed by multiple armed boats.

The unnamed vessel was travelling 16 nautical miles (30 km) north of Oman when it was hailed on VHF, the master told the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The request was ignored, and the vessel continued its journey, the report added.

The incident comes amid high tension in the region as the US ratchets up pressure on Iran over the country’s nuclear programme.

Iran had planned live-fire naval exercises in the area this week, but subsequently called them off. The drills would have encompassed the northbound transit corridor for shipping.

Nuclear talks are scheduled in Istanbul on Friday.

Iran has also been brutally tackling protests in the country, with estimates of thousands killed in the crackdown by state security forces.

