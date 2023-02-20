Armenia committed unprecedented acts of vandalism during 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the Munich Security Conference and his several meetings on the sidelines of this event are of great importance, Javid Osmanov, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, told News.Az.

“In his speeches, President Ilham Aliyev gave important messages on security issues in the new world order, the recognition of new realities in the South Caucasus, as well as on the steps taken towards the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations,” MP Osmanov said.

He stressed that conveying the truths of Azerbaijan at the Munich Security Conference, recognized as the most significant global platform, demonstrates the diplomatic skills of the Azerbaijani leader.

The MP also referred to President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks “We cannot take out of the context today’s situation in Karabakh or our communications with the Armenian community there and just forget about the thirty years of occupation, forget about that the territory equal to the territory of Lebanon is totally in ruins, and that was done not by aliens”.

He pointed out that Armenia committed unprecedented acts of vandalism during the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories. “We don’t forget our history, we look to the future with hope,” Osmanov said.

“Armenia completely destroyed our cities, villages, religious and historical monuments and committed environmental terror during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Armenia still continues illegally exploiting our mineral deposits. Our people have been displaced from their ancestral lands for 30 years,” the MP added.

News.Az