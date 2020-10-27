State Commission: Armenia doesn't want to take away its citizens and bodies of its own servicemen

Armenia does not want to take away its citizens and the bodies of its own servicemen, secretary of the State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens Ismayil Akhundov told reporters.

Akhundov noted that Azerbaijan, having expressed its adherence to the norms of international humanitarian law, as well as the requirements of the Geneva Conventions, after the Moscow agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reiterated its humane position.

"During a meeting with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan on October 12, the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens, as a humane step of the Azerbaijani side, put forward a proposal to transfer 30 bodies to Armenia unilaterally. Armenian servicemen, as well as two civilians left during the retreat by the Armenian armed forces in a helpless position residents of Hadrut Babayan Yevgenia Pavlovna born in 1935 and Melkumyan Misha Merlandovich born in 1935," said Akhundov.

"Despite repeated proposals in this regard during other meetings of the State Commission representatives with the ICRC, there was no response to this humane initiative. This, along with a demonstration of disrespect to the norms of international humanitarian law by Armenia, is also assessed as an inhuman approach of this country towards its citizens," the secretary outlined.

News.Az