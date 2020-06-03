Armenia ex-finance minister and sons sue PM, his spokesperson and staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s ex-minister of finance Gagik Khachatryan and his sons (Artyom and Gurgen Khachatryans) have sued Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan and the Office of the Prime Minister, as reported the Judicial Information System.

The lawsuit has been inscribed to Sargis Yeritsyan, judge of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, Armenia media reported.

The Khachatryans demand that the Prime Minister, his spokesperson and the Office to apologize for an offensive statement and refute defamatory news.

