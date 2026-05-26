Georgia ready to restart ties with US “from a clean slate,” Kobakhidze says

Georgia ready to restart ties with US “from a clean slate,” Kobakhidze says

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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said Tbilisi is ready to “restart relations with the United States from a clean slate,” according to the prime minister’s press service.

The statement came after a meeting in Tbilisi between Kobakhidze and senior US State Department officials, including Charles Yockey, Special Assistant to the Secretary of State, and Peter Andreoli, a representative of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, News.Az reports, citing Georgia Online.

“The importance of resetting relations and a strategic partnership based on a concrete roadmap was discussed at the meeting,” the press service said.

Separately, US officials have also met representatives of the opposition coalition Strong Georgia — Lelo, Grigol Gegelia; the chairman of Freedom Square, Levan Tsutskiridze; and Anna Dolidze, leader of the For the People party.

Further meetings with other opposition parties are also scheduled, according to reports.

News.Az