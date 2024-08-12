Armenia hit by earthquake, causing significant damage

+ ↺ − 16 px

The earthquake that occurred on August 12 in the village of Yeranos in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia caused destruction.

According to the information, as a result of the earthquake, not only old buildings collapsed, but also the walls of some new buildings, and cracks appeared in some of them.A government commission is reportedly studying the situation in the area and an assessment is being made.On the night of August 12, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 occurred in Armenia. The strength of the earthquake at the epicenter was 6 points.

News.Az