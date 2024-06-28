Armenia in chaos: Pashinyan and Dashnaktsutyun in confrontation - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a recent video, journalist Kerim Sultanov detailed the latest political turmoil in Armenia, following last week's raids on the offices of the Dashnaktsutyun party. The incident has caused significant backlash among opposition and anti-government groups, highlighting the ongoing conflict between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and radical nationalists.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation – Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD), stated that at least ten people were detained during the raids in Yeghegnadzor and Vayk, though the exact number remains unclear as more reports emerge.The raids were part of a criminal investigation into mass riots and alleged bribery to incite protests. The ARFD, known for its extremist tactics, has a history of legal troubles, exacerbating tensions with Pashinyan's administration. The conflict traces back to former President Levon Ter-Petrosyan's ban on Dashnaktsutyun activities, which was later lifted by Robert Kocharyan, reigniting political strife.Following Armenia's defeat in the 2020 Karabakh War, the ARFD has been vocal in demanding Pashinyan's resignation , with recent unrest in Yerevan providing a new platform for their opposition. The escalating hostilities have led to diaspora representatives being barred from Armenia, underscoring the deep divisions within the country.As Sultanov reports, the situation remains volatile, with the future of Armenian politics hanging in the balance as Pashinyan faces the challenge of stabilizing the nation amidst persistent internal conflicts.

News.Az