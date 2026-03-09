Yandex metrika counter

Iranian vessel ablaze after strikes near Bandar Abbas - VIDEO

  • Video
  • Share
Iranian vessel ablaze after strikes near Bandar Abbas - VIDEO
Screen grab

A video circulating online appears to show an Iranian naval vessel on fire following reported U.S. and Israeli strikes near the port of Bandar Abbas.

Footage shared on social media shows flames and thick smoke rising from a ship near the strategic port, which lies along the Strait of HormuzNews.Az reports.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      