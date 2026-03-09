Iranian vessel ablaze after strikes near Bandar Abbas - VIDEO
Screen grab
A video circulating online appears to show an Iranian naval vessel on fire following reported U.S. and Israeli strikes near the port of Bandar Abbas.
Footage shared on social media shows flames and thick smoke rising from a ship near the strategic port, which lies along the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports.