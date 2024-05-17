Armenia on the threshold of a new revolution again - Kerim Sultanov's comment/VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Journalist Kerim Sultanov, in his latest broadcast, discusses the recent events in Armenia, which has been in a state of constant turbulence.

The Armenian opposition has united against Pashinyan, organizing mass protests in Yerevan, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan. The protests began after the decision to transfer several border villages to Azerbaijan. At the rally on May 9th, participants demanded Pashinyan's resignation, and the next day an open-ended act of civil disobedience was declared.Archbishop Galstanyan also announced the opposition's intention to initiate Pashinyan's impeachment in parliament, but the chances of success are slim without the support of the ruling party. The protests continue, and the opposition is preparing for a prolonged struggle.

News.Az