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Fires erupt at world’s largest LNG facility in Qatar - VIDEO

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Fires erupt at world’s largest LNG facility in Qatar - VIDEO
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QatarEnergy said it is dealing with “sizeable fires” at the Ras Laffan Industrial City following a reported missile strike, raising concerns over global energy supplies.

Emergency teams were deployed immediately, and authorities confirmed that all personnel are safe with no reported injuries. However, the damage to the facility is described as extensive, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Ras Laffan is the world’s largest liquefied natural gas production hub, and Qatar accounts for roughly 20% of global LNG supply. Europe, in particular, relies heavily on Qatari gas exports.

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The incident marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, with potential consequences far beyond the Middle East. Analysts warn that depending on the scale of the damage, disruptions could impact global energy markets for months—or even years.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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