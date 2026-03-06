Watch: Moment US strike hits Iranian drone carrier
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has released footage showing a strike on an Iranian Navy aircraft carrier.
"U.S. forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire," the CENTCOM write on X.
