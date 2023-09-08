Armenia preparing new military provocations against Azerbaijan: Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent days, illegal Armenian armed detachments in Karabakh have been intensifying their provocations by shelling the Azerbaijani army’s positions and attempting to dig new trenches, political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.Az.

He noted that Armenia has also recently started to deploy troops on the conditional border with Azerbaijan.

“All this suggests that Armenia is preparing for new military provocations against Azerbaijan and trying to realize their revanchist intentions,” Mammadli said.

Armenia’s recent actions seriously undermine the ongoing peace talks, said the political scientist, stressing that “the Armenian government is responsible for the aggravation of the situation”.

According to Mammadli, several major countries backing Armenia’s revanchist intentions are also responsible for a possible escalation in the region.

The political scientist stressed that the Azerbaijani army is ready to resolutely suppress any provocation by Armenia.

“Armenia and its patrons lack serious political and military resources. Their intentions are doomed to failure,” he added.

News.Az