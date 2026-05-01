Ocampo scandal: Experts assess risks for Europe, Azerbaijan and South Caucasus peace process

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European politics has once again been drawn into controversy — one that appears to extend beyond routine lobbying practices. Published materials involving former International Criminal Court prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo and his son Tomás raise questions about the transparency of European institutions, the influence of lobbying networks, possible corrupt ties, and attempts to shape political processes in both the European Union and the South Caucasus.

What makes the case particularly sensitive is that it is not limited to allegations concerning Azerbaijan. The materials also refer to reported efforts to pressure European institutions, the use of human rights discourse as a political tool, and discussions involving Armenia’s domestic politics and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. If confirmed, the claims could raise broader questions about the neutrality of European institutions in matters related to peace, security and international law.

News.Az spoke to Turkish political scientist Professor Hüsamettin İnaç and Polish political analyst Jakub Korejba about the boundary between lobbying and political interference, the risks such practices may pose to the peace process in the South Caucasus, and their potential implications for Europe, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Professor İnaç said the developments concern not only Azerbaijan, the South Caucasus and Türkiye, but also the credibility and international reputation of the European Union.

Turkish political scientist Professor Hüsamettin İnaç

“Since its establishment, the EU has presented itself as a space of human rights, democracy, the rule of law, minority protection and cultural pluralism. These principles were codified in the 1993 Copenhagen criteria, which set the standards for accession,” he noted.

However, he argued that the EU has increasingly drifted from these principles, contributing to what he described as a crisis of trust and declining moral authority.

“Following the 2008 financial crisis, Europe faced the eurozone crisis, then tightened migration policies. After 7 October 2023 and developments in Gaza, it has come under renewed criticism from parts of the international community,” he said.

İnaç also referred to remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Israel’s right to self-defence, which he said drew mixed reactions given the humanitarian impact. He further criticised arguments linking EU enlargement in the Balkans to reducing the influence of Türkiye, Russia and China.

“Such rhetoric appears selective and reinforces a discriminatory approach,” he said.

He added that there is a growing tendency for the EU to place international law in a secondary position and, in some cases, attempt to influence the International Criminal Court, raising concerns about judicial independence.

“This is especially visible in relation to countries such as Türkiye and Azerbaijan, which pursue independent foreign policies and defend their national interests,” İnaç said.

İnaç noted that Türkiye’s policy in the Eastern Mediterranean, its role in the Libyan crisis, its support for Libya’s internationally recognised government, the “Blue Homeland” doctrine, as well as Ankara’s actions in Syria and its counter-terrorism efforts, have caused considerable irritation in Europe.

“Similarly, Azerbaijan’s independent position following its 2020 Karabakh victory is viewed by a number of European centres as a challenge,” the expert added. At the same time, he said a real opportunity for peace has emerged in the South Caucasus. “Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, faced with the limitations of previous foreign policy calculations, has begun to act more pragmatically. He is gradually coming to understand that Armenia’s sustainable future is impossible without normal relations with Türkiye and Azerbaijan,” İnaç noted. The expert believes that the possible removal from Armenia’s constitution of provisions containing territorial claims against neighbouring states could be an important step towards peace. “Armenian society is also showing signs of political common sense. Paradoxically, a leader who lost the war now has a chance to consolidate a new course through elections,” he said. According to İnaç, at a moment when the region has moved closer to a settlement, interference by external forces could once again complicate the situation. “Attempts to use international institutions as a tool of pressure against Azerbaijan contradict not only the logic of peace, but also the very values on which the European Union was founded,” the Turkish political scientist stressed. He also noted that since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, and especially following Donald Trump’s return to power in the United States, Europe has increasingly been losing political momentum. “Having lost its former American support, Europe is trying to build its own security architecture, but it is doing so in a state of economic and strategic confusion,” the expert said. According to him, instead of viewing Türkiye as a natural partner, Europe continues to pursue a policy of cultural exclusion. At the same time, İnaç believes it is seeking to marginalise Azerbaijan, which plays an important role in Europe’s energy security. “The use of legal institutions for political purposes only reinforces the impression of double standards. As a result, the European Union risks paying a high price for this policy. European institutions are rapidly losing trust, while the Union’s internal stability is becoming increasingly vulnerable. If the current course does not change, the crisis of confidence may develop into a much deeper political crisis within the European Union itself,” İnaç concluded.

Polish political analyst Jakub Korejba

Meanwhile, Korejba told News.Az that the scandal is important primarily because it reveals not an isolated failure, but a systemic problem in European politics. “Brussels has long become a space where official institutions, lobbying groups, diaspora structures, non-governmental organisations and political intermediaries exist in an overly close relationship. Formally, this is called engagement with civil society; in practice, however, it often turns into a marketplace of influence,” Korejba said. According to him, the problem is that for some European actors, the South Caucasus is not seen as a region of real states and societies, but rather as a convenient geopolitical chessboard. “Through the language of human rights, humanitarian rhetoric and ‘moral pressure’, very specific political interests can be advanced. In this sense, the Armenian lobby does not operate in a vacuum: it exploits the weaknesses of the European bureaucracy itself — its self-satisfaction, dependence on external narratives, and readiness to listen to those who are louder and more active behind the scenes,” the political analyst noted. Korejba said such dynamics are especially dangerous because they harm not only Azerbaijan, but also Armenia itself. “They also harm Armenia because they keep it trapped in the logic of conflict, external dependence and illusions. There are forces, especially outside Armenia, for whom peace in the South Caucasus means the loss of political capital. For years, they have benefited from narratives of war, tragedy and confrontation. Peace is bad business for them,” he stressed. According to Korejba, if the published materials are confirmed, they would deal a serious blow to the reputation of European institutions. However, he argued that the underlying problem is far deeper. “The reputational crisis has existed for a long time. The European Parliament and the European Commission increasingly appear as structures that claim the role of arbiters, but themselves require arbitration — moral, political and institutional,” he said. Speaking about Azerbaijan’s position, the Polish expert said the key conclusion for Baku is that it should not allow external lobbying efforts to set its agenda. “Azerbaijan is a country that has restored its territorial integrity, proposed peace and acts from a position of political reality. And for those who want to preserve conflict as a source of influence and income, it is becoming increasingly difficult to hide behind rhetoric about human rights and international law. Sooner or later, behind every ‘moral’ campaign, the interests, sponsors and real motives become visible,” Korejba concluded.

News.Az