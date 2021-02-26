Armenia ruined almost all religious monuments in liberated Azerbaijani lands: State Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenians have destroyed virtually all religious and historical monuments in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures of Azerbaijan Mubariz Gurbanli said on Friday.

Gurbanli noted that out of 67 mosques in Karabakh, only one remained, which was preserved by the occupiers for their own purposes, but they also tried to change its belonging to Azerbaijan.

“Moreover, the Armenians tried to Armenize the historical and religious monuments of Caucasian Albania, as well as the monuments of other confessions. Information about this has already been collected by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, as well as other structures, on the basis of which the relevant documents have been prepared,” the chairman noted.

“During his repeated trips to the liberated territories, the president of Azerbaijan stressed that all these historical and religious monuments will be restored. Foreign experts also take part in this process. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is implementing a large-scale program in this direction,” Gurbanli stressed.

News.Az