Armenia supplies weapons to terrorist groups in Karabakh - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 envisages implementation of certain stages before the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Aziz Alibeyli, an Azerbaijani political scientist, told News.Az.

The political scientist noted that illegal Armenian armed formations should have been withdrawn from the region in parallel in line with the trilateral statement. “However, illegal Armenian armed groups have not yet been withdrawn from Karabakh,” he said.

Alibeyli also pointed out that there is no serious progress on the issue of unblocking communications.

According to the political scientist, the Moscow, Sochi, Brussels, Prague, and Washington meetings intended for the facilitation of the peace process failed due to Armenia’s non-constructive position.

“Illegal Armenian armed groups still exist in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region. They are both terrorists and at the same time military personnel of Armenia,” he said.

Alibeyli stressed that Armenia continues to supply weapons to terrorist groups in Karabakh. “Servicemen sent to Karabakh serve under a certain quota on a rotating basis,” he said.

The political scientist emphasized that Armenia must comply with its obligations.

News.Az