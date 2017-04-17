Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 114 times throughout the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on April 17.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Gizilhajili and Kamarli villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, Berkaber village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights and in the Aghbulag village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari, Aygepar and Aygedzor villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar and Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli and Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

News.Az