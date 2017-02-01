Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces have 21 times violated the ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Feb.1.

Armenian armed units stationed in Berkaber village and on nameless uplands of Ijevan district opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Gizilhajili village and on nameless uplands of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions located in Kokhanebi, Aghdam and Alibeyli villages of Tovuz district came under fire from Armenian positions located in Chinari and Mosesgekh villages of Berd district.

Azerbaijani army positions came under fire from Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Chilaburt village of Terter district, Shikhlar village of Aghdam district, Ashagi Seyidahmedli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, as well as on nameless heights of Fuzuli district.

News.Az

