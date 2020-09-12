Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 32 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated the ceasefire 32 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, News.Az reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Hajally, Alibeyli and Aghdam villages of Tovuz region, in Garaveliler, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of the Terter region, Yusifjanly village of the Aghdam region, Horadiz village of the Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in the Terter region.

