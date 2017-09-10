Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 96 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 96 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerb

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Ferehli, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.



The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

News.Az

News.Az